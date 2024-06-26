Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last week, Burton Borough School applied for planning permission to build a new 3G floodlit football pitch planned.

The school says the 3G facility would be a major boost to its students and a valuable new asset for use by the local community.

If approved, it's envisioned construction work could start as early as next year, with it opening to the public in Easter 2025.

Rita Barton, business manager at Burton Borough, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project, and we are working closely with both Telford & Wrekin Council and the Football Association to secure funding.

“It involves the construction of a 97m x 61m floodlit 3G pitch built to FA and FIFA-approved specifications, on part of the existing Burton Borough School playing fields.

“We have already had a great show of interest from local clubs who are eager to use the pitch in the future.”

An artist's impression of the floodlit pitch planned at Burton Borough

The plans follow a report from the Telford Local Football Facilities Plan which has identified a shortfall of pitches in the local authority area.

Community groups will be invited to take part in a steering group, working alongside the school and the FA, to create a structure for the use of the facility.

There will be particular focus on ensuring it is affordable for the local community, with targeted programmes to promote access for boys’ and girls’ teams, as well as disability provision and opportunities for recreational football.