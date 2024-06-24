Air ambulance and fire service called after person injured in car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash, which involved one car, happened on the A518 in Newport shortly before 8.30pm yesterday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the call had reported a person being trapped in the vehicle.

Four fire crews, from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington, attended with an update from the service saying that they had used cutting equipment to help with the rescue.

Both the air ambulance and the land ambulance were at the scene, with the fire service reporting that one casualty had been left in the care of paramedics.