'Each year we have gone from strength to strength': Village fete's return hailed another success

Edgmond went without a village fete for 28 years until villager Chloe Rogers brought it back in 2022.

Three years on, and hundreds of villagers were enjoying the return of the summer fete on Saturday, and were greeted with sunshine.

Edgmond Village Fete. Jack Brown and Samantha Pettifer

“I've had my fingers crossed for the weather for the last six months and we have got lucky,” said Chloe. “I am not sure why it stopped all those years ago but I do remember the fete when I was five so when I joined the village hall committee I thought I had to bring it back - the village needs something that bring the families together.”