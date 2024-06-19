Town's open garden event set for return

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Newport in Bloom's popular 'Through the Garden Gate' event with return on Sunday, July 7.

The event will offer the public the opportunity to visit 12 gardens, each with their own specific styles and stories.

Refreshments, including home-made cakes, will be available and there will be the chance to win raffle prizes with proceeds going towards Newport in Bloom’s planting in the town next year.

Tickets are available to purchase from Bobby's Cafe, Tea on the Cobbles, Bloomsbury Nursery and on the day at Newport Cottage Care at cost £6.