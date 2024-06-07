Care home opens vintage tea room for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The dedicated room is now available to residents at Woodcote Residential home in Newport, with the official opening taking place earlier this week.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott joined staff and residents at the home to celebrate the new facility – with Brian Morgan cutting the ribbon to officially declare it open.

Home manager, Sherelle Bell, said they had wanted to create a different retreat for residents – as well as a space for meetings or families to book out for events.

Councillor Scott said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to open the new facility describing it as 'bright and relaxing' – before adding "there's plenty of cake for everybody".

Lesley Allen, the home's deputy manager said the room had already proved a big hit with residents and visitors.

She said: "They have loved it, they have really enjoyed it."

She added that social workers and district nurses who have visited the home have also been impressed.

She said the new spot provided a perfect place to sit and relax, enjoying a cup of tea and a chat.