Distribution building plan close to town which could ‘help support local economy’ submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Proposals have been submitted for a new building at Pave Lane Farm in Pitchcroft Lane, near Newport.

The applicant said the proposed building will be used for the storage of flowers for local business Shropshire Petals and will therefore ‘help to support the local economy’.

This follows a granted application four years ago for a yard and agricultural buildings to be used storage and distribution use.

There are storage containers being stored on the yard and parking has been described as being fully implemented.

Applicant Ovesa Ltd has now applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to build a new storage and distribution building following demolition of an existing building

“The one building is in poor condition which is making it difficult to let to potential operators, therefore, it is proposed to replace this building and make it slightly larger,” said the applicant in their planning statement.

“The back part of the shed has come down in the recent winter storms, making for the building to be entirely open.

“A well-designed new building will take the place of the old agricultural shed which is not suitable to serve the rural economy, due to its poor construction and open front which limits security.”

Ovesa Ltd said the existing agriculture shed is approximately 220 square metre (sqm), the ridge height is approximately 4.8 metres (m).

The proposed storage and distribution building would be built off Pitchcroft Lane near Newport. Photo: Google

The structure will also have a concrete apron around the front of it which will measure 2 metres.

The proposed site plan also includes changes to where the parking is placed which the applicant says it to ‘ensure the site continues to function suitably’.

The location change is not proposed to alter the number of parking spaces available.

The land where the building is proposed to be built is currently hardstanding.

“The proposed new building will be more suitable for the proposed functioning as B8 storage and distribution as it will help to make the unit more secure,” the applicant concluded.

“The proposed building is of a design which will suit this rural location with it appearing to be of materials which are associated with agricultural buildings.

“The building is not a significant increase on what currently exists. There would not be a detrimental impact upon the amenities of residents within the local area nor existing levels of highway safety.”