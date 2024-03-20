Firm's success on Google targets results rewarded with bike gift from the tech giants

Ascendancy Agency, based at Chetwynd End, Newport, picked up the Google Partners bike from the online Google Partners Store, with Ascendancy founder Helen Culshaw believing it is probably the first to hit the streets of Shropshire.

She said: “We’re proud to be one of the leading Google Partners in the county. This ongoing partnership continues to go from strength to strength and is a testament to the Ascendancy team and the success we saw in 2023.

“Each quarter Google gives us objectives – often related to winning new business but there can also be targets like introducing clients to a certain type of campaign, or implementing new tracking methods.

“When we hit targets, we are given reward points to spend in the Google Partners store, which is how we ended up with the Google Partners bike. It appeared in the online store in January, and I got in quick to get one as I expected them to go like hotcakes.

“We have been running Google Ads for clients for over 20 years. We work with a wide range of companies, which makes our day-to-day very exciting and varied, and it is great to see such successes.

“In Google’s trademark colours, the bikes are so unique and instantly memorable. It’s great to see them making their way to the offices of Google Partners and Google Ads agencies here in the UK.

“We hope those in and around Newport keep an eye out for our team members on our new steed. It’s not every day you see a multi-coloured Google Bike in Newport!”