Newport men urged to get their prostate checked

Gnosall & Newport Lions Club will be hosting the PSA Test events at Cosy Hall, in Water Lane, Newport, on the the Friday evenings of April 5 and April 28

A PSA Test is a pain free blood test which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year un the UK and the disease kills around 12,000 men annually, and one in eight of all men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The Lions Clubs have been at the forefront of making the tests available in local communities and run similar events elsewhere in the county and the UK.

Early diagnosis does result in better outcomes, and results from the PSA tests will alert men whether or not they have a possible problem with their prostate and should take further action via their GP.

The Lions said booking is essential for their prostate screening events and men over the age of 40 can book their PSA tests for slots between 6pm and 9pm for £15 at mypsatests.org.uk