A41 closed following crash near Newport leading to long delays

The A41 was closed between Newport and Weston Heath on Tuesday afternoon following a collision.

According to traffic data, the incident had caused long delays in both directions from around 3pm.

Police were warning motorists to plan their routes accordingly while the vehicles involved were recovered.

AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and long delays due to crash on the A41 both ways near the Sheriffhales turn off.

"Congestion to the Woodseaves turn off for traffic heading away from Newport. Affecting traffic between Newport and Weston Heath."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed its crews had not been called on to attend.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.