Application could see vacant farmhouse turned into residential home for young people

An application by care providers Physis Care would see Deepdale Farm's farmhouse turned into a "safe haven" for children in care.

The property, which sits next to a turkey farm off the A41 Chester Road in Chetwynd near Newport, is currently a vacant farmhouse previously as a residential dwelling.

However, the change of use application proposes the vacant property could become "a place of safety" for three young people.

The application continues: "The rural aspect of Deepdale farm is a perfect safe haven for children in care to thrive in a family home environment.

"Research proves that children who grow up in a loving, stable environment tend to have better outcomes, and this is our main aim and focus.

"Our aims and objectives as a care organisation are focussed towards helping young people who are victims that have been subjected to or are at risk of sexual exploitation in their local areas.

"We offer a therapeutic recovery model to help them to repair and work through their traumatic life experiences and give them an opportunity to develop, grow, feel loved and look forward to their future aspirations."

The proposed changes to the property would be minimal, including the addition of emergency lighting and a smoke detection system.

A large courtyard outside the property already caters for around 20 vehicles, but the application stresses that no more than seven would be parked there on any normal working day.

The application reads: "In respect to traffic around the property, there may be a slight increase in volume, mainly between the hours 07:00hrs - 09:00hrs for staffing change overs, but this would not impact or disturb any surrounding properties.

"The landlord is more than happy with arrangements of this nature and has provided us with an email evidencing this fact along with his control measures for managing his own areas of responsibility.

"The care home will be a place of safety for up to three children with three care staff on-site with them at all times. The carers will work a 48hour shift pattern before changing over.

"On a normal working day, there would be a maximum of seven staff members on site - consisting of a care manager, deputy manager, three care staff, a teacher, and teaching assistant."

The application is available to view online at Telford & Wrekin's planning portal reference number: TWC/2024/0180