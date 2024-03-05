Free car parking to support high streets across Telford borough reinforced

Of the Telford & Wrekin Council run car parks in the borough, 24 are free of charge with pay and go charges implemented at Ironbridge, Hall Court and Dark Lane.

During the last financial year the council made £735,000 in ‘sales, fees and charges’ from off-street parking fines. This was against a figure of £683,000 in expenditure.

Councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, asked if the council are looking at implementing further parking charges.

Speaking at last week’s full council meeting he said: “In Newport and other areas within the borough we are still seeing cars needing to find spaces in our car parks, particularly shoppers and those who work in our towns,

“We are not getting any extra car parks or spaces to cope with them. Is it not now time for Telford & Wrekin Council to seriously consider parking charges on all council car parks? And if not what are your proposed solutions going forward?”

In response councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for the economy and neighbourhood services, said that Telford & Wrekin Council had been working with Newport Town Council on plans for managing long and short-term stay car parking.

“It is encouraging to hear this council’s unwavering support to our high streets across the borough is creating thriving centres, including Newport,” said councillor Carter.

“Members of the council no doubt appreciate the business supporting and business winning approach this council takes here in Telford & Wrekin.

“Those interventions to support our local high streets can unfortunately sometimes create challenges in terms of parking.

“We have made a cast iron pledge to retain free parking on all council owned car parks that are currently parking fee free.

“This is in contrast to neighbouring authorities, charging is therefore not an option. Parking charges are absolutely not going to happen on our watch.”

Councillor Carter added that through partnership working with Newport Town Council a parking plan, complete with cost estimates, which puts forward potential improvements.

He added that this included the extension of existing parking places, potential expansion of stay restrictions and measures to provide more ‘real time information’ on available spaces.

Councillor Carter said: “These plans do of course require funding and once suitable funding streams are identified then our teams will consider, with local stakeholders how these plans can be implemented.”

The cabinet member for neighbourhood services added that sustainable options including new bus routes have also been implemented.

“Furthermore the council is investing in measures to support cycling and walking to provide safer routes into our district centres, with more planned over the coming years,” he added.

Councillor Scott said that he was ‘slightly disappointed’ with the response but that it ‘wasn’t unexpected’.

The Newport ward member then asked if the council would consider using parking permits for any resident areas currently having trouble, for example around schools?

In response councillor Carter said: “We are willing to consider any proposals put forward and any solutions put forward.”