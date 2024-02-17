Retired engineer, 90, died from brain haemorrhage after fall at home near Newport

Alan Thomas, aged 90, fell at home in Church Aston near Newport, on February 9 this year and died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford two days later.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told that Mr Thomas, who was born in Barnsley, Yorkshire, lived at home with carers and his daughter-in-law visiting every day.

He had a witnessed fall at home and was taken to hospital. An initial scan found that he had suffered a subdural haematoma - a bleed on the brain. He also had a chest infection.

Mr Thomas' condition deteriorated and he died.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a narrative conclusion of death by natural causes, contributed to by an accident.

"I offer my sincere condolences to his remaining family and friends," Mr Westerman said.