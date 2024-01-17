Former Shropshire student and TikTok star revealed as newest Blue Peter presenter

On Monday, the world’s longest-running children's TV show, Blue Peter, unveiled Shini Muthukrishnan as its 43rd presenter.

The 22-year-old from Stafford made her name creating social media content during lockdown, celebrating her British, Indian and Malaysian heritage.

Her TikTok account 'jhumkagirl' has almost 500k followers with her videos amassing over 30 million likes.

But before she made it big on the small screens of mobile phones, she was a sixth-form student at Newport's Haberdashers' Adams and graduated from the sixth form in 2019.

The revelation means the Newport school can now proudly boast two Blue Peter presenters among its esteemed alumni.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/09/2019..With video: Pics in Newport at Haberdashers Adams School, where Wolverhamptons (Could go Express & Star too), Radzi Chinyanganya (Blue Peter presenter), a former pupil was, back to launch a competition. With pupils; Alex Simpson, Alfie Stephenson , George Westwood and Jack Lamb all aged 11..

Radzi Chinyanganya, who left the school in 2005, presented Blue Peter from 2013 to 2019.

Since his time on the show, Radzi has gone on to present Olympic sports coverage, snooker, Crufts and Songs of Praise.

A representative from the school told us that during Shini's time as a sixth form student she "threw herself fully into life" at the school.

Shini, during her time at Haberdashers' Adams

She became a deputy school captain and was awarded the Banks Cup for female sixth form 'Role Model of the Year'.

Shini also received a grant from the Thomas Arno Fund to help her travel to Hong Kong to teach and care for young children in her gap year before going on to study philosophy, politics and economics at King’s College London.

Miss Bowater, Head of Darwin House, said: “Shini was ‘a breath of fresh air’. She had a smile for everyone and this positivity was infectious.

"Shini was a stalwart of Darwin House, throwing herself into every house event possible, and it was always clear she would have a very bright future."

Mr Biggins, Deputy Head Pastoral added: “Shini was fully involved in the life of the school from day one, especially in The Arts.

"She was incredibly driven and worked really hard for her success in the classroom, but did it while making a lot of friends and allies along the way, among both students and staff.”

The 22-year-old TikTok star said she is very excited to join the Blue Peter team: “Being part of the Blue Peter team is such a surreal and exciting feeling. It’s my first time on the big screen and I can’t wait for all the adventures to come!

“I have really fond memories of Blue Peter, Helen and Barney were my era. As a kid, I looked up to Helen Skelton, she seemed fearless on screen. She took on incredible challenges with such a headstrong attitude that made me think I can be fearless too.”

Blue Peter bosses said they were thrilled to have the former Newport student on board.

Editor, Ellen Evans, said: “Shini is an exciting new talent, who impressed us with her adventurous spirit, sense of humour, determination and aspiration to have a positive impact on kids’ lives.

"As a digital creative, she’s built a following online creating a fun, positive space connecting with young people, and I can’t wait for the Blue Peter audience to meet Shini too!”

She is set to first appear on Blue Peter live on screens this Friday, January 19 where she will be attempting to bath Henry the dog and cooking up a tasty treat.