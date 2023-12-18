Running club definitely not clueless when it comes to helping charity

Members of the Newport and District club spent their weekly meet up running around the town following clues from venue to venue.

Newport and District running club

The runners' route took them to 'pitstops' including The Rugby Club, the Kings Head, Wheatsheaf and the New Inn before finishing at the Shimla where they enjoyed an end of year meal.

One of the organisers, Catherine Lamond, said it was always a fun evening.

"Everyone enjoys the treasure hunt, whatever their ability," she said.

The best dressed team

"It supports our local pubs and restaurants as well and they always make us very welcome."

Catherine said the treasure hunt always supported a local charity.

"This year we raised £500 for the Newport Food Bank at a busy time of year for it." she said.

Louise Heath, best dressed runner

"We are a very friendly and sociable club that meets on a Wednesday. We have runners of all abilities that are members.

We also have fortnightly track sessions for anyone interested and arrange lots of events throughout the year."

Anyone interested in joining the club can find more details on its facebook page, Newport and District Running Club.

The winner of the individual best fancy dress was Louise Heath, best dressed team was Bah Humbug, best named team Raised by Elves and the first team home the Penguins.