Retired civil servant, 95, died after hitting head on wardrobe in fall, inquest told

William Raymond Blythe, aged 95, fell at home in Wallshead Way, Church Aston, Newport.

Mr Blythe, who lived alone with support from family and carers, was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after the fall on December 9 this year.

A CT scan showed he had suffered a subdural hematoma. His condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital on December 12. Mr Blythe's body was identified by his granddaughter.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

"I offer my sincere condolences to his friends and family," Mr Westerman said.