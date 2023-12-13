Santa's sleigh visits raises £2,500 in first week of tour of Newport and villages

Newport Rotary Lite's Santa sleigh has been visiting most streets in Newport, Edgmond, Lilleshall and Tibberton as well as Waitrose and Lidl.

Delighted residents have raised £2,500 in little over a week, in the largest annual fundraiser by the community group.

In previous years the funds raised by the tour have gone towards a new Community First Responder vehicle, the X-Ray Appeal for a new machine, Newport and village schools, 'community cuppa' sessions, a minibus for terminally ill children in Chernobyl, the Newport Foodbank, Ukrainian refugees and local Scouts and Rainbows. groups.

Newport Rotary Lite's 'chief elf' Jon Humphreys said: “We’re overjoyed to have been given over £2,500 in little over a week – the people of Newport are fantastic, and have always supported us so well. We’re really grateful.

"People have been putting cash into the elves' collecting tins and donating electronically via the QR code on Santa’s sleigh and our leaflets, they have been so kind. They are so good at helping us help people less fortunate than themselves.

“The Lite Santa sleigh is about two things. The first is to bring some joy and fun into everyone’s Christmas, regardless of who they are or what their circumstances are.

"We’ve had so many smiling faces and thank yous from children, parents and lovely older people already this year, it’s really heartwarming.

"We know it’s a hard Christmas for many people this year, it’s so nice just to be able to brighten the streets up for a while. Santa is on fine form, and the elves are definitely naughty.

“The second thing is fundraising. We’re collecting for local good causes and Rotary projects. In previous years this has meant leading the successful £40,000 campaign for a new Community First Responder vehicle, being a partner in the League Of Friends X-Ray Appeal, supporting local schools, Scouts and Rainbows, helping provide a minibus for terminally ill children in Chernobyl, and supporting Rotary’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio.

"And with people donating to a Rotary Club they know every penny goes to the good cause – our members cover the club’s costs."

The group will be out every night until December 23, as well as at Waitrose on Saturday 16 and 17.

Residents can be kept up to date with Santa's route on the Newport Rotary Lite Facebook page.