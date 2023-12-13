Newport community hub to offer after-school shelter from the dark for young people

The Hub in Newport will soon be open to the community from 3pm every weekday throughout winter.

Funding, provided by the National Grid to Newport Town Council, has enabled the community centre to provide affordable teatime treats and after-school activities as the dark rolls in.

The Hub is now open from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesdays, as well as Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm.

Starting next week (December 18), it will also be open on Mondays from 3pm to 5pm.

The new opening times will run until March next year.