MP talks fire fighter recruitment with Shropshire chief

Mark Pritchard, the Wrekin MP, met Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer, Simon Hardiman, at Newport Fire Station, on Friday and recruitment, particularly in rural areas, was on the agenda for the two leaders.

Mark Pritchard said: ""Thank you to all of the Shropshire firefighters and corporate services teams for being part of one of the best fire and rescue services in the country.

"I hope more local people will consider joining the service - either as full-time or part-time firefighters."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service will be recruiting more firefighters in 2024 and has recently held 'taster sessions' to allow interested people to try out the practical tests and speak to serving firefighters.