New guide to help promote history and businesses in Newport

It has been developed by Karen Woodcock, chair of Newport Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, with historical information provided by the Newport History Society.

Karen said: "Newport is a historic town and one of the only ones in the county to have its own dedicated town guide.

"The launch of the Newport Shropshire Town Guide is a significant event for the town, and it is a testament to the town's rich heritage and vibrant culture.

"Newport has a long and fascinating history, dating back to the Roman era and guide provides an overview of the town's most important historical landmarks."

She added: "Newport has a variety of accommodation options to suit all budgets, from charming bed and breakfasts to modern hotel and a thriving food and drink scene, with a wide range of restaurants, cafes, and pubs to choose from.

"The guide recommends some of the town's best places to eat and drink. Newport has a variety of shops to choose from, including 50 independent retailers and 24 national chains.

"Newport is also surrounded by beautiful countryside, and there are many scenic walks to enjoy. The guide provides a list of recommended walks, as well as maps and directions."

The guide is available at allaboutnewport.co.uk/visit-newport-shropshire and is free to download.

A print version is available to pick up free from the Newport Town Council offices, Bobby’s Bistro, Waitrose and a variety of r cafes in Newport. Plus Visitor points across Shropshire and the UK.