Oh yea, oh yea, here comes Santa - town turns out in force to see Christmas lights extravaganza

The town crier led Santa through the crowds lined on both sides of the road to see the event that was organised as ever by Newport Town Council.

An array of activities were laid on and according to police the atmosphere was great. The town square was transformed with a stage marquee covered in twinkling lights and live entertainment. The event was free to attend and was sponsored this year by the Henshall’s Group.

Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted that officers were out on foot patrol.

"It was great to see so many people in festive spirit and enjoying themselves.

"We will be back out tomorrow for the Christmas market. Hope to see you there."

And Telford Police noted also on the social media site that it was "quite a crowd as always.

"It's nice to see so many happy people."

Many shops, cafes and the indoor market were staying open late and running specials just for this event.