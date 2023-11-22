Shropshire woman appeals for the return of five adorable 'stolen' kittens

Rachael Udall has turned a caravan in her front garden in Forton into a luxury cat pad, but after five of her kittens disappeared on November 11 and 12 she says she is distraught at not knowing where they are or whether they are safe.

She said: "I am disabled and look after my disabled daughter, we love these cats and are so distraught at not knowing their location and if they are safe."

Pictures of the missing kittens have been placed on Facebook

Rachael 'adopted' the feral cats since a male cat she has owned for five years came back with a new feral 'girlfriend' and her kittens came in tow.

"The mother was in need so I took them in and hand-trained them. They have everything in the caravan, including a little heater and lots of space," she said.

Rachael wants anyone with information to let her or the police know.

"Could everyone check in their gardens and sheds? I would appreciate any information leading to their swift return," she said.

Rachael says the little three-month-old kitties are:

George, with blue eyes and a nice personality - he loves to be brushed.

Teddy is a "beautiful loving boy, he melts my heart". He has black medium-length hair with brown hues in his fur and a is bit scruffy even though he is regularly combed. His eyes are orangey yellow.

Lady Lou is a very rare female ginger cat with a Siamese-looking face, very timid but she "trusted me and was coming along well with her training".

Hugo, a pure black kitten with white tip on his tail and yellowy gold eyes.

Sasha, who has "unusual markings and colour - almost ragdoll, Siamese-looking with blue eyes".

Anyone with information should call Rachael on 07817 770420.