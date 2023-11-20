Appeal to find girl, 16, missing from Newport

Tiana Stahl was last seen at around 10am on Monday in Newport High Street, near to B&M.

It is believed she may have got a train from Telford to Birmingham and then on to Leicester.

There is also a possibility that she might be going to Derby, where she has family links.

Tiana is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who has information or may have seen her should call 101 and quote reference number 221i of Monday, November 20, or call 999 if you are concerned for her safety.