Police want to speak to this man after a window was damaged in Newport High Street

The bearded man was wearing orange trousers and a jacket when he was pictured.

PC Rich Edward, of the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The police would like to speak to this man following an incident of criminal damage that was caused to a window on Newport High Street. The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

"If this is you, or you recognise or can identify the man, please contact us via the ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website, or by calling 101 quoting crime number 22/98520/22.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers - they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address.

"You can call 0800 555 111 or visit their website crimestoppers-uk.org."

PC Edward added that for more information people can contact the officer in the case via email quoting 22/98520/23: lynda.child@westmercia.police.uk.