Town council could take over Newport Library as borough prepares to withdraw

Out of the nine libraries within Telford and Wrekin, Newport Library in the town's High Street is one of four that are still run by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Within the last decade, the management of five of them - Donnington, Stirchley, Dawley, Madeley and Hadley - has been transferred to town councils and other community partners.

On Wednesday, Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed it was in the "early stages" of discussions with Newport Town Council regarding the future of the town's library.

Councillor Nathan England, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said: “As a council, we know how important libraries are.

"That’s why we’ve maintained four council-run libraries around the borough, and have successfully transferred the management and day-to-day running of five others to local partners in community locations.

“We can confirm we are in the early stages of discussions with Newport Town Council, to explore opportunities for them to take over Newport Library, using the same model that has been successful in other areas of the borough.”

Information as to the possible impact on staffing, opening times and services has not yet been made available.