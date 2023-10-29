Walkers take first steps in Newport Town Council maps project

Newport Town Council has launched a series of walking maps in and around the town. Pictured, front, are Newport town clerk Jo Reay and Councillor Peter Scott.

The ‘Walks from the Guildhall’ maps are being launched in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council’s 'Green Spaces are Go' project.

Aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to make the most of local footpaths, discover green spaces and what’s on their doorsteps, the maps start and end outside the Guildhall on the High Street, and take walkers through the town, suburbs, green spaces, and outlying areas of Newport.

The launch took place at the Guildhall on Thursday, where the first of the Walks from the Guildhall maps were made available and members of the public were invited to join the Newport Shropshire Community Walking Group on the inaugural walk.

Newport Town Council, funded by Green Spaces are Go and in partnership with Newport Shropshire Community Walking Group, mapped the series of walking routes in and around Newport to suit a range of abilities. The longest is approximately 4.5 miles, with the shortest being around 1.5 miles - providing plenty of bench stops along the way.

The funding provided by Telford & Wrekin Council has enabled the provision of printed maps, free of charge to residents and visitors to Newport, which can be picked up from Newport Town Council’s offices at the Guildhall. The maps will also be free to download from the Newport Town Council website.

A council spokesperson said: "The walking routes will encourage an increased number of residents to use the routes appropriate to their walking abilities to visit green spaces around the town, benefitting both their physical and mental health.