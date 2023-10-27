Loved ones are remembered in Newport's annual Tree of Light appeal

The clocks are going back and thoughts are already turning to the festive season.

At St Nicholas Churchare members of Newport's Rotary group, with a symbolic tree, from left: Gareth Lambe, Terry Waterman, Brian Warburton, Jonathan Butler and president, John Morton
In Newport, the Rotary Club has begun to plan its annual Tree of Light appeal and is hoping it will receive as much support as in previous years.

Each year the Tree of Light is illuminated in the grounds of St Nicholas Church, with people able to sponsor a light to commemorate a loved one.

The money raised is divided between Newport Town Council's mayor's charity and the Rotary Club of Newport's Benevolent Fund.

Rotary Club president, John Morton, said that it was hoped that the tree of light would raise about £1,000.

"The benevolent fund supports local community projects and charities as occasionally international issues," he said.

"We appreciate the support we have had in past years and we hope that people can support us this year."

