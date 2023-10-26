Youth theatre to be based at new venue

Newport Youth Theatre rehearsing Humphrey Kynaston back in June.

Newport Youth Theatre (NYT) will be based at the town's Cosy Hall, and has arranged two sessions to youngsters can find out more about the group.

The taster sessions will take place on Thursday, November 9.

At 4pm, there will be a LAMDA club taster and, at 5.15pm, there will be a drama club taster.

The drama club is for seven to 10 year olds, who want to have relaxed fun developing their drama skill. The first theme will be pantomime tales.

The LAMDA Club is for nine to 13 year olds, who would enjoy developing their speech and drama skills through learning scripts and being coached towards achieving a LAMDA qualification in June next year.

LAMDA exams are the speech and drama equivalent of music exams, and are recognised by Ofqual, with students achieving UCAS points towards university in the higher grades.

NYT said it is grateful for the support of Waitrose and Church Aston Parish Council, who are helping fund the project.

Simon Broad, Cosy Hall Manager, said: “I am very pleased that Newport Youth Theatre has chosen Cosy Hall as its venue, especially with our previous work with theatre production and teaching organisations. This is a splendid opportunity for local children to develop their drama skills and self confidence in a fun, safe and friendly environment. Cosy Hall looks forward to seeing NYT thrive and develop.”

Hannah de Quincey, the drama teacher/theatre director behind NYT, shared: “I’m very excited about Newport Youth Theatre starting out at Cosy Hall. The back story of Cosy Hall really appeals as well as the fact it can host us for a good length of time on a regular weekday evening so there is potential for the youth theatre to grow.

"I’m also excited about adding the LAMDA club to our offer as I can share my theatre expertise more fully with the local community. Whilst the drama club is a fabulous vehicle for younger children to progress in many life skills, LAMDA exams are an excellent vehicle for older children/young people to gain experience and qualifications that extend their abilities and add to their personal statements and CVs.”

The group is also looking for volunteers over the age of 14 who are asked to send CVs to hannah@moonstruckastronaut.com.