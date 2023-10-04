Oyez, oyez, oyez! Applications open to find Newport's next town crier

A year after the death of much-loved, Peter Taunton, Newport are on the hunt for their next town crier

Newport Town Council has opened up applications for the post.

The town has been crier-less since just before the death of much-loved Peter Taunton, in October last year.

Peter, who held the role until shortly before his death at the age of 78, was appointed in 2008. He died just a few weeks after reading the Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III.

He was described by the council as a "larger-than-life character" and a "kind and gentle man" who "loved his job with a passion".

Now, a year on, the council has announced it is on the lookout for an "articulate and diplomatic" candidate to fill the position.

A spokesperson for the council said the ideal candidate, who must be over 16, must be able to demonstrate an articulate, diplomatic, temperate, reliable, dignified, approachable and civic-minded approach to the role.

"Audibility and clear speech are obviously indispensable attributes, but a loud voice will never compensate for an inappropriate character," they added.

The successful applicant will be required to attend all civic, council and public events in the town - as well as opportunities to go further afield. The position includes an honorarium.

Application forms are available from the town council offices and should be returned by October 16.