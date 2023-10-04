Oyez, oyez, oyez! Applications open to find Newport's next town crier

Newport Town Council has opened up applications for the post.
The town has been crier-less since just before the death of much-loved Peter Taunton, in October last year.
Peter, who held the role until shortly before his death at the age of 78, was appointed in 2008. He died just a few weeks after reading the Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III.
He was described by the council as a "larger-than-life character" and a "kind and gentle man" who "loved his job with a passion".
Now, a year on, the council has announced it is on the lookout for an "articulate and diplomatic" candidate to fill the position.
A spokesperson for the council said the ideal candidate, who must be over 16, must be able to demonstrate an articulate, diplomatic, temperate, reliable, dignified, approachable and civic-minded approach to the role.
"Audibility and clear speech are obviously indispensable attributes, but a loud voice will never compensate for an inappropriate character," they added.
The successful applicant will be required to attend all civic, council and public events in the town - as well as opportunities to go further afield. The position includes an honorarium.
Application forms are available from the town council offices and should be returned by October 16.
More information is available online at newportshropshire-tc.gov.uk