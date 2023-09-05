Proposal for children's home in 'family friendly village' sparks backlash among residents

The proposal would see Covings, in Tibberton, house four young people with complex needs. Photo: Nick Tart/Rightmove

Plans to turn a home in Tibberton, near Newport, into a children's residential care home have attracted almost 50 objections.

Submitted last month by The PLACE Young People's Company, the change of use application would see Covings, a six-bed, three-bath home on Back Lane turn into a care home that would house four children with complex needs.

But just two weeks after the application was submitted, the plans have already attracted 46 objections and created a stir on social media among residents of the village.

The application states that the site would "provide long term residential accommodation for children with complex needs, in a high-quality environment" at a time when "demand for specialist care facilities of this nature is increasing".

It continues: "The aim for this property is to support and care for up to four children who through no fault of their own are in the care system and need more specialist care due to past trauma and who therefore require a higher level of support than children that are perhaps in a foster care setting.

"The residents will live together as a single household, with carers playing an active part in the running of the household, and the property will serve as the long-term home of the four residents.

"The aim, as far as possible, is to replicate a family home environment, with consistency of care, boundaries, clear routines and appropriate support.

"This is considered to represent an appropriate residentially-based use of the building, and one that can be accommodated without detriment to the wider character of the area, or adjoining residential amenity."

The proposal would see Covings, in Tibberton, house four young people with complex needs. Photo: Nick Tart/Rightmove

But the proposal has not sat well with some Tibberton residents, with many raising concerns about the impact on neighbours.

"All noise and bad language will be heard and feel this is unfair to inflict on people, who have purchased a house in a family friendly village," one objector wrote.

Another said: "Villagers have paid to live in quiet rural surroundings and this will be affected. I am also concerned that if there are issues which have been experienced elsewhere, damage to property, crime and anti-social behaviour could increase."

Others raised concerns about the lack of facilities for children and teenagers and the high proportion of elderly residents within the village.

Not all commenters were cynical of the proposal, however.

One supporter wrote: "I fully support the application as all children deserve the right to be housed, particularly in a calm and tranquil setting which is what the location provides.

"I believe it is the perfect setting for housing children and ideally should be made to feel welcomed by all members of the community."

While another said: "I think if the community welcomed these young people in need of care and support the village would be a great place for a residential home."