Student paramedic stops to help after crash traps two in their vehicles

Two people were trapped in their vehicles after the collision between two cars and a lorry on the Forton Road Roundabout on the A41 Newport bypass at about 8.30am on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance said the crash happened between the junctions for the A519 and A518.

"An off-duty student paramedic came across the incident and stopped to assist," a spokesperson said.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer were also sent to the scene. The driver of a red car was assessed at the scene and treated before being taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton with non-life threatening injuries.

"A woman in the second car was assessed and treated before being discharged. There were no other injured patients."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said firefighters from Newport and Wellington were able to release two people from the vehicles using specialist equipment.