A41 closed after smash between HGV and car by recently reopened stretch of road

The A41 was closed by police on Monday after a collision between an HGV and a car

Just a month after reopening after summer roadworks, the A41 was closed again on Monday as emergency services rushed to attend a collision between an HGV and a car.

Ambulance, police and fire services attended the scene after reports of the collision came in at around 12pm.

The incident occurred near Mill Green, just north of Hinstock.

The fire service, which sent three vehicles to the scene, reported no people were trapped in the collision.

Police alerted residents of the road closure at around 1pm.