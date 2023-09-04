A41 closed after smash between HGV and car by recently reopened stretch of road

By Megan JonesNewportPublished:

The A41 has been closed by police after a lorry and car collided.

The A41 was closed by police on Monday after a collision between an HGV and a car
The A41 was closed by police on Monday after a collision between an HGV and a car

Just a month after reopening after summer roadworks, the A41 was closed again on Monday as emergency services rushed to attend a collision between an HGV and a car.

Ambulance, police and fire services attended the scene after reports of the collision came in at around 12pm.

The incident occurred near Mill Green, just north of Hinstock.

The fire service, which sent three vehicles to the scene, reported no people were trapped in the collision.

Police alerted residents of the road closure at around 1pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Tern Hill
North Shropshire
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News