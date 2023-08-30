School workers 'felt' the benefit of fire service advice after alarms go off

By David TooleyNewportPublished:

Firefighters gave some advice to workers at a Shropshire school after being scrambled there by an automatic fire alarm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent a crew from Newport to Burton Borough School in the town at 2.17pm after the alarms went off.

A spokesperson for the fire service said some workers were putting felt on the roof and they gave "some advice".

The spokesperson said there was no sign of fire. They said the incident was "caused by workmen felting the roof."

They added "advice was given."

They used a short extension ladder, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Crews sent their stop message at 3.06pm.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News