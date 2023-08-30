School workers 'felt' the benefit of fire service advice after alarms go off

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent a crew from Newport to Burton Borough School in the town at 2.17pm after the alarms went off.

A spokesperson for the fire service said some workers were putting felt on the roof and they gave "some advice".

The spokesperson said there was no sign of fire. They said the incident was "caused by workmen felting the roof."

They added "advice was given."

They used a short extension ladder, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.