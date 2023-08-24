Mystery 'trespasser' causes residents upset as he acts 'suspiciously' in private gardens

Safer neighbourhood officers say the man has not committed any criminal offences - trespass being a civil matter - and has been sent on his way.

Officers say they are aware that he is moving "through Newport and Telford, to an unknown destination".

PC Rich Edward, of the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team has received several reports of a man acting suspiciously in gardens in Lilleshall, Honnington, The Humbers, Tibberton and Edgmond over the past week.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that even though this man has not committed a criminal offence, we have conducted patrols to reassure rural communities and to try and locate him."

Patrol officers identified the man following an incident in Lilleshall and they say they sent him on his way with words of advice.

"We are aware he is is transiting through Newport and Telford, to an unknown destination," said PC Edward.

"There has since been an increase in reports of this man in private gardens following this police contact in Lilleshall.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team has been contacting those who have reported concerns and provided advice and reassurance."

The same man was also seen to climb a gate and enter private land near to Tibberton.

"We have attended and located him on private property in Ercall Heath, North Shropshire," he added.

"We do understand this incident caused the resident some distress, however there were no criminal offences committed and it is a civil trespass.

"There is nothing to suggest that this man was a burglar, and a stop search found no stolen items and he was not equipped to steal.

"He was again offered strong words of advice and sent on his way."