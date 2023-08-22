Solar farm plans approved for land at former airfield despite objections

Solar panels

The decision means that the infield area of the former RAF High Ercall airfield can be turned into an 89.5-hectare solar farm covering 12 fields.

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved the development, which will consist of a 49.9 megawatt solar farm, including solar panels on mounting structures and transformer substations.

Other infrastructure for the site near the Angel Centre in Osbaston includes internal access roads, perimeter fencing and CCTV.

The solar farm is expected to have a lifespan of around 40 years.

A community engagement event took place last year, which included a public exhibition at Ellerdine Village Hall.

“A significant source of feedback was the potential impact of construction traffic,” said applicant Assured Asset Solar Ltd.

“Comments tended to focus on the volume and speed of traffic rather than the route. Many attendees were unhappy with the level of traffic generated by Greenhous and wanted reassurance that construction of the solar farm would not exacerbate what they perceive to be an existing problem.”

The anticipated construction of the solar farm will last eight months (35 weeks), with a similar duration for decommissioning at the end of the useful life of the development.

In their transport statement the applicant predicted that during the construction period there would be 750 two-way lorry movements.

During the busiest middle phase of the construction it is predicted six two-way lorry movements would take place per day. Once built it was said that a ‘negligible number’ of light vehicle movements will be generated to maintain the solar farm.

During the construction phase it is proposed to implement ‘traffic marshals’ to co-ordinate the movement of lorries along Crabtree Lane.

Ercall Magna Parish Council supported the development subject to conditions that landscape and screening is in place prior to construction. The parish council has also received a community benefit grant of £50,000.

The proposals attracted four letters of objection from members of the public who raised fears about the visual impact of the solar farm.

“This development will drastically alter the visual impact of the area by creating a contiguous area of industry and destroy the natural break between already established enterprises,” said neighbouring farmers Colin and Julie Bourne.

On approving the scheme the council’s planning officer said: “The applicants have sought to overcome these issues through the imposition of a thorough landscape mitigation plan and details required by condition through the CEMP and traffic marshalling scheme.

“The landscape and visual impact assessment (LVIA) submitted with the application has been independently reviewed on behalf of the council by a qualified landscape planner. There are no landscape designation in or around the site and it comprises of a number of relatively flat open fields which once formed part of the now defunct High Ercall airfield.

“The independent review considers that the applicants LVIA sets out a reasonably detailed and balanced assessment of the effects and although some adverse effects are inevitable with such a large development of this nature, the applicant’s mitigation strategy is judged to be fit for purpose.”

West Mercia Police also commented on the planning application stating that solar farms have been subject to solar panels and the removal of cabling and infrastructure.

The force asked that the applicant considers a perimeter alarm system and suitable security measures.

As part of the approved plans conditions were applied that details of a CCTV system should be submitted and agreed by the planning authority.

“Subject to appropriate conditions being imposed, no objections have been received by statutory consultees and as such, there are no technical reasons which would warrant the refusal of this application,” concluded the planning officer.