Your chance to shape the future of Newport

A team are out delivering surveys to residents in the Newport Town Council area

Newport Town Council has launched a Business Plan questionnaire, which is being hand delivered through residents’ doors this week.

The council wants to understand where their priorities should lie, what is important to residents, what makes Newport a great place to live, and what can be done to improve the town.

Town clerk, Jo Reay explained: "We've had the council elections so now we're looking at four years of this council, and they've decided they want the residents to have their say about what is important to them.

"The feedback will help shape the Business Plan for the next four years."

The questionnaire features sections on the environment, community services, traffic, transport and local facilities amongst others.

Ms Reay added: "It's an in-depth questionnaire, with plenty of opportunity for people to give their opinion on a wide range of issues.

"There are some things we can't make promises on like - policing and Telford & Wrekin Council matters - but we have links with those organisations and we'll be working with them on things people tell us they want and feel.

"We're really keen to get as many residents as possible involved, it's not just about the town council forming a business plan, it's about the residents help form it as well."