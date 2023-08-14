Firefighters to the rescue of person stuck in lift at Newport nursing home

By Richard WilliamsNewportPublished: Last Updated:

The fire service had to be called after somebody got stuck in a lift at a nursing home in Newport.

Cottage Christian Nursing Home in Newport

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Cottage Christian Nursing Home in Granville Road at around 3.20pm.

A crew from Newport fire station was able to free the person within 20 minutes.

