Firefighters to the rescue of person stuck in lift at Newport nursing home

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Cottage Christian Nursing Home in Granville Road at around 3.20pm.
A crew from Newport fire station was able to free the person within 20 minutes.
The fire service had to be called after somebody got stuck in a lift at a nursing home in Newport.
