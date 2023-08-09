Accessibility work to continue on Newport canal

Work to improve accessibility on Newport's canal is continuing next week, when work begins on a new accessibility ramp by the town's canal bridge

The work, which is set to take no more than three weeks to complete, will take place at the bridge opposite Cosy Hall.

Access to the canal will be maintained while the work takes place but some spaces on the Cosy Hall car park may be fenced off.

The addition forms part of the regeneration of Newport's canal, which has made the scenic spot easier than ever to walk and cycle along.

Newport Councillor Peter Scott said the latest addition will make it a lot easier for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs to access the Site of Special Scientific Interest.

"We're quite pleased with the whole thing, any one can now do the whole walk from Edgmond right through to Mere Town," Councillor Scott said.

The canal forms part of a historic canal network that ran for almost 25 miles from Norbury Junction to Shrewsbury.