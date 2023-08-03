West End stars serve up inspiration for young musical theatre students

Barney Wilkinson and Emma Mullen visited Newport Musical Theatre Academy to work with the group's latest crop of talent.

Newport Musical Theatre Academy (NMTA) hosted a visit from former student Barney Wilkinson to one of the holiday workshops taking place at Burton Borough School in Newport.

Barney, originally from Edgmond, has appeared in Bat Out Of Hell, Sunset Boulevard, and The Last Ship, after studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He was joined for the visit by his girlfriend, Mamma Mia star Emma Mullen.

Debbie Owen, director of NMTA, said it had been a wonderful opportunity for the students currently learning at the group to hear the inspirational experiences of both Barney and Emma, and also to get tips on how to make the most or their talents, and to succeed in auditions for college places.

Debbie said: "Obviously they have been really excited about it but what an amazing experience. We were just having a conversation about no matter how much I teach them, when they see pupils we have taught come back it becomes real – that it can be them."

She added: "Both Emma and Barney said 'you are all phenomenal singers', they were so impressed with the level of vocal training.

"It is wonderful for them to hear from a different perspective. Between them Barney and Emma have got six years of conservatoire training and another ten years of being taught by the biggest directors and producers in the West End."

The group is holding sessions throughout the summer, with youngsters from 10 to 18 taking part.