'Rolex Ripper' warning as police urge people to remain vigilant of distraction thefts

A stock image of a man wearing a Rolex watch

It comes as Newport SNT's received a report where a woman, described as a 'Rolex Ripper', was believed to be targeting people to steal from them.

‘Rolex Ripper’ is a term that has been used by some in the media to describe the activity of criminal gangs who target individuals with expensive watches and then steal from them using violence or the threat of violence, sometimes while armed with knives or machetes.

Several high-profile cases have been reported on in London where celebrities have been targeted.

The report that Newport SNT received disclosed no theft, or attempt to steal, however the person reporting was concerned by the activity of the woman.

They were concerned that it was the woman's intention to draw them into conversation so that she or another person could steal from them while they were talking with her.

A spokesperson for Newport SNT said: "We would describe this type of criminal activity as a distraction theft.

"This may include pick pocketing in a busy environment such as a packed train, distracting you while you are at a cash machine and taking the money or your card having observed you input your pin (known as shoulder surfing) or distracting you while you have stepped away from your shopping trolley and stealing from your purse which you have left hanging on the trolley (known as purse dipping)."

The spokesperson added: "The lady in question that has been reported to us was seen holding a clip board.

"While we cannot confirm her intention, it should be considered that someone stopping you to conduct a survey, or share information with you, may be enough of a distraction for a person to steal from you.

"It should also be considered that although this has been reported as a suspicious incident, no offence has been confirmed and it may be that the lady was in Newport legitimately, with no intention to commit offences.

"We are investigating this incident and will engage with people seen in similar circumstances. We will take positive action against any person we suspect is involved in this type of criminal activity."

Police say the best way to avoid becoming a victim of distraction theft is to walk away from any person you feel is acting in a suspicious manner.

Officers have also urged people to look confident, move with purpose and try to be aware of your surroundings.

People are encouraged to plan their route and keep to busy, well-lit streets, as well as walkways and paths covered by CCTV.

Police have also urged people to hide their valuables and to keep mobile phones out of sight and to never leave a wallet or purse on the table of a cafe, pub or restaurant.

The same goes for any jewellery people might be wearing – try to keep it covered when walking down the street.

Newport SNT also said if you are threatened with violence, do not risk personal safety.

If you feel that you have been the victim of a distraction theft, or you are concerned that others may be targeted, please report this on 101, or via the online reporting tool at westmercia.police.uk