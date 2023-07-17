Man dies after collision between a motorcycle and car

The tragedy happened at the road's junction with Upton Stones, Waters Upton, at about midnight on Saturday.
Emergency services responded to 999 calls and found that a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision. Members of the public had started first aid.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the first ambulance arrived on scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.
“On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision," the spokesperson said.
“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public.
"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.
“A second patient, the male passenger of the car, was treated by medics for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.”