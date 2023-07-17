Man dies after collision between a motorcycle and car

FILE PICTURE - Stock picture of a West Midlands Ambulance responding to an emergency 999 call. A 30-stone man was winched from a flat window by firefighters using specialist equipment so he could be taken to hospital - because he was too fat to carry. See NTI story NTIFAT. West Midlands Fire Service were called by paramedics who attended the property in Rowley Regis, West Mids., at 10.45am on Wednesday (24/9). Ambulance crews had been unable to lift the man to take him for treatment because of his hefty bulk after he collapsed at home. Firefighters then used a hydraulic lift platform to reach the window of the first floor flat, which they then removed using cutting equipment usually reserved for car crashes. The clinically obese patient was lifted to safety onto the crane in an operation lasting over TWO HOURS. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they finally managed to take the man to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, at 2.30pm..

The tragedy happened at the road's junction with Upton Stones, Waters Upton, at about midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls and found that a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision. Members of the public had started first aid.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the first ambulance arrived on scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

“On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision," the spokesperson said.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public.

"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.