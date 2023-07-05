Newport High Street celebrations deemed a 'huge success'

Maddison Carroll with Amelia Finlayson, six

A day dedicated to celebrating everything Newport high street has to offer went off without a hitch on Saturday.

Thousands of people flocked to the town centre to eat, shop and be merry.

Rebecca Kay with Isabelle, six, and Emily, four

As well as a market, live music, arts, and crafts and roving street entertainment, the event saw the high street turned ‘inside out’, with local shops and businesses laying out tables, displaying their wares and hosting activities out on the pavement.

James Hughes of Pretty Puds with Freddie Nutt, 10, and Stanley Nutt, four

Organisers at Newport Town Council said the event was a great success.

A spokesperson said: "Our Newport High Street Celebration was a huge success with lots happening throughout the day.

"There were community and local stalls with tombolas, arts, and crafts, informational displays, and even a human fruit machine!

"We have had great feedback from stall holders and attendees and noticed a marked increase in the number of people coming into town."

Kelly O'Connor performs for revellers

Pretty Puds manager Sam Parker agreed: "I'd go so far as to say it was even busier than carnival day. It was brilliant. We had a fantastic team on the day and served hundreds of people, well over 500.

"Days like that always go to show how appreciated we are here in town."

Enthusiasm for Newport Rotary Club Lite's tombola emptied two tables full of bottles in no time, raising money for club causes and charities.

Club president Margie Haslop said: "It was great fun, it was an excellent turnout, we saw lots of people we know and lots of new faces. In the end we raised around £280 for Newport causes."

Claire Roscoe with Newport Rotary Lite

Newport Town Council used the event to launch its Town Treasure Trail, which will take families on an adventure through the town from the canal to Upper Bar.

The trail will run throughout the summer and correct completed entries will be in with the chance to win prizes.