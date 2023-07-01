Town set to be flooded with poppies in hand made project

Just some of the poppies that have already been made

Crafters are already making poppies and others are being urged to join in.

Following on from the hugely successful knitted Coronation window display in the Guildhall in May, Newport Town Council has teamed up with Newport Knit and Natter and St. Nicholas Church to commemorate Armistice and Remembrance Day.

“Our knitted Coronation window got such a wonderful response from the community, that we thought we would like to do something knitted again, and poppies seemed the perfect choice. “said Newport Town Clerk, Jo Reay.

“ When we approached Knit and Natter, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and the concept has continued to grow. Dubbed ‘Newport Remembers’, we now have the opportunity for the whole community to get involved and make something spectacular!”

Councillor and Mayor of Newport Ian Perry and Councillor Tim Nelson, met with Newport Knit and Natter and a representative from the St. Nicholas Church at the Hub recently to launch the poppy initiative.

The main displays will be in the Guildhall windows, St. Nicholas church and church nativity box, The Hub and, on the post box on the High Street but, depending on how many poppies are created, the poppy displays will flow down the High Street, flooding it with poppies.

Knit & Natter Newport, which meets every Friday morning at The Hub Newport, is leading the initiative and has already started amassing knitted and crocheted poppies.

"Members of the community are invited to knit, crochet, sew and felt as many poppies as they can, to make this the most spectacular Remembrance display Newport has seen," Jo said.

Community groups and local businesses are also being invited to join in the fun, create their own poppies or poppy displays, donate wool or even host poppy making craft sessions. All the poppies created will be used to create the Newport Remembers Poppy displays.

Poppies can be dropped off between 10am to 3pm at the Hub on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays or weekdays at the Guildhall.

Members of the public who not able to create poppies themselves but would like to contribute can donate red and black wool to the poppy initiative. Donations can be dropped off at the Guildhall.

Mondays to Friday or the Hub Newport Wednesdays to Friday between 10am and 3pm.