New units available soon on innovative business park

The Ni.PARK project has reached a new milestone.

From July, Phase Two of Ni.PARK in Newport will unlock three 10,000 sq ft units for agri-tech businesses to make their new home.

Ni.PARK is a key element in the Newport Innovation and Enterprise Package funded jointly by Telford & Wrekin Council, the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Homes England and delivered in partnership with Harper Adams University.

The project has been described as "a catalyst for innovation, attracting visionary minds and fostering a collaborative ecosystem to shape the future of agriculture".

The project is part of the council’s commitment to attract inward investment to the borough, delivered through its growth fund, which looks to ensure the right properties are delivered in the right location.

Ni.PARK is already home to a vibrant community of cutting-edge agri-tech businesses – making it a hub of knowledge, expertise and industry networking.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “As Phase Two of the Ni.PARK development nears completion, these units are a perfect base for businesses to join a growing agri-tech community.

“The take up of the units at Ni.PARK which were delivered during Phase One of the programme was excellent so we are hoping these larger units which are available to let on the site will generate similar interest.

“Ni.PARK has already become a strong agri-tech centre and these latest units are in a prime location in the UK and the perfect place for companies to do national and international business from.

“We are excited to see this latest phase of the development come to fruition and more businesses choosing Telford as their new home.”

Sonia Roberts MBE, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The £7.4million Growth Deal investment the Marches LEP has made in Ni.PARK has helped create jobs, attract innovative new businesses to the region and underline our ambition for the Marches to be at the forefront of agri-tech.

“This new phase of development will build on the site’s success and demonstrates the results the LEP and its partners have been able to achieve through collaborative working.”

Vice-Chancellor of Harper Adams University, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “As a university committed to the development of both rural and local economies, working with both Telford & Wrekin Council and industry partners to help develop Ni.PARK makes perfect sense.