Meet and greet with Telford council leader set for Newport community cafe

Published:

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council is hosting a meet and greet in Newport next week.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies

On Wednesday, June 28, Councillor Shaun Davies will be at The Hub Cafe, meeting residents and answering their questions.

People can also bring along their ideas or discuss any concerns about key issues in their area.

The event follows a Facebook live event hosted by the council leader last week.

Councillor Davies said: “A big thank you to everyone who tuned in or watched back my Facebook live event last week. This was my first question and answer session in a little while and it was great to be back talking to residents about the things which are so important to them.

“As always, I am keen to get out and about across our borough too. The Hub Café is one of my favourite places in Newport and I’m looking really looking forward to visiting next week to talk to people face to face.

"I will be answering questions, but I am really keen to hear feedback and new ideas too which could help shape the services we offer.”

