Fur-endly pet boutique opens doors in Newport

Newport Councillor Peter Scott cuts the ribbon at Dogby & Friends with business owner Lyne Looker-Revell

Dogby & Friends, a new pet boutique, has been the dream of owner, Lyne Looker-Revell for some time.

After trialling goods at craft stalls, seeing a surge in demand, and receiving a business start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council, Lyne has seized the opportunity to open her shop in St Mary's Street.

Lyne said: “As a family-run business, the key to our shop’s success will be excellent customer service.

“We’ll take time to advise customers on what is right for their pets, offer a free local delivery service for those who are unable to carry their goods and provide free water and a complimentary treat for dogs that visit us.

“We’re excited to open in a great location in Newport and are very grateful for the start-up grant funding which has enabled us to do this.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to everyone who has helped me to set up the shop including my family, local businesses and Telford & Wrekin Council. We are looking forward to meeting existing and new customers at our new shop.”

Dogby & Friends also plan to create a hub for animal information from the new base – hosting educational sessions and bringing in experts to talk about animal nutrition and behaviour.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “Dogby & Friends is another fantastic addition to the high street in Newport.

“With lots of dog walkers in the area and animal lovers, we are sure that this high street business location will be the perfect platform for the business to grow and succeed.