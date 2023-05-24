Flower field set to open after extreme weather forced debut cancellation

The petal field will be open for visitors for nine days throughout August

Biodegradable petal confetti business, Shropshire Petals have teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to create acres of stunning flowers for visitors to walk amongst.

The flower field will be open for a limited time in August while the flowers are in bloom, giving visitors exclusive access to a field usually reserved for petal confetti production.

Last year, the planned debut event was cancelled following extreme weather which disrupted the crop.

But organisers are busy preparing for a second chance with this summer’s event, which will see delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, and wildflowers provide the perfect photo backdrop.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “We’re excited to give Shropshire the best flower experience it has ever seen! Shropshire Petals are renowned for their exquisitely colourful petal confetti.

"Once I saw the flowers in person, I knew we had to share the unbelievably beautiful visual with our community, whilst adding in our usual dose of festival fun.

"As well as being immersed in the gorgeous blooms, families can follow the wildflower pathway to the forest of fun where they’ll find some characters hiding amongst the trees.

"We’ll also have a café, so bring a picnic blanket and make a day of it.”

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said: “To get completely immersed in our stunning fields will be an unforgettable experience for flower lovers and families, and a great location to capture special memories with loved ones.

“There will be a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow, and white flowers, that will enchant visitors of all ages. You’ll also have the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flowers. The field will make the most stunning location for any photo, so you can take the beauty home with you.”