Driver of 44-tonne lorry that crashed through Newport roundabout had "complained of chest pain"

The ambulance service was called because the driver was complaining of chest pain, say police.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at 1.49am on Saturday to Forton Road roundabout close to McDonalds.

"A 44 tonne articulated had overshot and gone straight through the roundabout ending up on the roundabout in a wooded area. A tree branch had gone through the windscreen."

The spokesman said the ambulance service were called because the driver was complaining of chest pain.

The police said the road was closed because the lorry had to be recovered from the scene of the crash.

"The road was shut while the lorry was recovered which required three recovery wagons," the spokesman said.

"The road was not re-opened until after 9am."