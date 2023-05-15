Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver of 44-tonne lorry that crashed through Newport roundabout had "complained of chest pain"

By David TooleyNewportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A crash that closed a road in was because a 44-tonne lorry had overshot and gone straight through the roundabout.

The ambulance service was called because the driver was complaining of chest pain, say police.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at 1.49am on Saturday to Forton Road roundabout close to McDonalds.

"A 44 tonne articulated had overshot and gone straight through the roundabout ending up on the roundabout in a wooded area. A tree branch had gone through the windscreen."

The spokesman said the ambulance service were called because the driver was complaining of chest pain.

The police said the road was closed because the lorry had to be recovered from the scene of the crash.

"The road was shut while the lorry was recovered which required three recovery wagons," the spokesman said.

"The road was not re-opened until after 9am."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for more information.

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News