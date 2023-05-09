Harper Adams University opens gates for fire rescue training

The partnership will see the service’s 4x4 driver training take place on university grounds

The university, near Newport, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have reached an agreement that will see the service’s 4x4 driver training take place on university grounds.

This will provide the service with a safe environment to maintain their essential driving skills.

Station manager James Bainbridge said: “The location we used previously for the training was no longer accessible, so we really jumped at the chance to work with another local organisation.

"We have many 4x4 vehicles around the county that provide vital emergency response and support functions to the communities of Shropshire.

"We pride ourselves on being able to reach people when they need us most, so maintaining the capability to navigate some of the trickier terrain in Shropshire is very important.

"We have always enjoyed a productive relationship with Harper Adams University and it is fantastic that we are now able to use their outdoor driving facilities to enable our staff to keep their skills at the high level required to make Shropshire safer.

"Working in alliance with the university has also paved the way for us to engage with the student body about fire prevention during fresher’s week and other events.”