Italian tenor joining local soprano for concert

Mezzo soprano Tara Marisa Kelsey. Picture: Stephen Cain

Tara Marisa Kelsey, from Telford, is a classically trained mezzo soprano, and she will be joined by Italian tenor, Simone Francesco Liconti from Bergamo, for the concert in Newport.

The evening is titled 'The Golden Age of Hollywood’s Great Composers'.

Tara said: "This will prove a magical evening celebrating legendary composers of the golden age of Hollywood. From operetta to classic musical theatre, our wonderful concert will showcase the genius works of Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Franz Lehar and Oscar Strauss to name but a few, as we celebrate composers at their best, with musical songs and operetta from South Pacific to My fair Lady, The Merry Widow, The Chocolate soldier and many more."

Tara and Simone will be accompanied by show pianist Wayne C. Baddeley, who has performed world-wide, including playing on the BBC and with the famous Joe Loss Orchestra.

The concert takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, June 16, at Cosy Hall, Water Lane, Newport.

Tickets cost £15 each and include light refreshments, and are available from 07957 661222.