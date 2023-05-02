Appeal to parents after reports of youths in Shropshire town brawling for cash

Officers in Newport are appealing to parents after getting word of teenagers arranging fights for a fiver

Officers in Newport are appealing to parents after getting word of teenagers arranging fights for a fiver.

According to police, the youths have been streaming the fights online, with the winners being awarded a cash prize.

PC Rich Edward from Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Team issued the alert on Friday, April 28.

He wrote: "We have received information that a group of teenagers have been arranging fights in Newport and that these fights are being streamed online at a cost of £5 with the winner of the fight being awarded a cash prize."

"Whilst it should be said that unlicensed boxing is not illegal per se, boxing is risk assessed with the appropriate equipment, safeguards and medical support being provided.

"Fighting in the street or other public place would be considered a criminal offence, not least an affray, an offence which could bring a custodial sentence if convicted.

"The other concern this raises is around the likely harm that can be caused during fights. What may start off as a ‘boxing bout’ may quickly turn into a ‘street brawl’.

"Our team have been busy visiting those that we suspect of being involved and educating them on both the risk to their health, but also the likely consequence should the police receive any reports of them fighting in public.

"If we receive any reports of individuals fighting then they should expect that this will be dealt with robustly."

Officers are asking parents of teenagers to speak to their children, and educate them of the consequences should they decide to join in on the trend.